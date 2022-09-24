Watch CBS News
BikePGH throwing anniversary party to celebrate 20 years

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BikePGH is celebrating 20 years!

To celebrate two decades, they're throwing a rocking anniversary party.

It's scheduled to take place at the Bitz Opera Factory in the Strip District and will have live music, dancing, food, bike-powered games, door prizes, a raffle, a photobooth, and more!

The party is for adults only, 18 and older, and will happen from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For tickets, head to this link!

