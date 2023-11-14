Holiday spectacular at Big Butler Fairgrounds returns this week

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) — It's getting to be the most wonderful time of the year in Western Pennsylvania.

While the city of Pittsburgh is gearing up for Light Up Night on Saturday, a big holiday tradition returns to Butler on Friday night.

Though driving through the Big Butler Fairgrounds during the day doesn't quite have the twinkling effect that driving through at night has, it allows you to see the impressive size and scope of the upcoming Big Butler Holiday Spectacular, which is in its second year.

Tom Napierkowski of Freedom Entertainment, which designs and mounts this display, says that he enjoys bringing this holiday tradition to life for everyone.

"We love the holidays," says Napierkowski. "We love the people's expressions coming through the gate. We are doing it. We are lighting people up."

Everything with this show is built by hand by the crew at Freedom Entertainment. This particular light show at the fairgrounds has over two million bulbs that when turned on look more like neon signage than individual lights. All the lights are linked to a computer system that controls them.

"We have three massive tunnels, drive-thru tunnels, that you are not going to see anywhere else," said Napierkowski. "We have a huge package or a present that's drive-thru. And there are all new things in here for the younger kids that are up on the new cartoons."

The driving track is roughly 2 miles and takes the average person anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes to get through, depending on how fast you drive. Last year's display was so popular that this year, Freedom Entertainment is doing this show here in Butler, as well as operating a similar light show in Ohio.

For Napierkowski and his team, however, they just hope that this will be a way for families to have a great holiday experience together and make some lasting memories.

Tickets for the Big Butler Holiday Spectacular range between $30 to $40 per car depending on the night. And if you are wondering if Santa will be at the fair for pictures, he will be. For more information, click here.