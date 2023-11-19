Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh host holiday toy drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh were out at Ross Park Mall Saturday morning collecting unwrapped gifts ahead of the holiday season.

Ross Township police, Macy's, Starbucks and Wish 99.7 FM were also out helping collect the gifts for the kids involved in the program.

Organizers say they hope the event will ensure the kids experience the warmth and magic of the holiday season.

"These toys will be distributed to the three counties we serve: Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties. We hope that every child in our programs has something extra to celebrate with the extra toys we're receiving today and throughout the holiday season," said Maggie Giel, director of outreach and recruitment at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh.

If you missed the toy drive and still want to donate, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh will be hosting another event at South Hills Village on Dec. 2.