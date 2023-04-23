Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh takes over local Macy's stores for fun-filled shopping spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, the magic of Macy's was on full display as they gave back to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

Bigs and Littles were invited inside local Macy's stores before they opened Sunday morning for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, and KDKA's Chris DeRose stopped by the Ross Park Mall location to find out more.

On Sunday at the Ross Park Mall, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh were not only shopping for style at Macy's, but they were also shopping in style.

At 9:30 a.m., doors at select Macy's around the Pittsburgh area opened early and exclusively for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

Around 45 Littles took to the racks for everything from clothing to bedding to toys. This was all thanks to a $9,000 donation from Macy's to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which put around $200 into the pockets of each of these shopping duos.

Becky Flaherty, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, said that this event is great a bonding experience for Bigs and Littles, and the joy it brings is insurable.

"What I love about it is just seeing the smiles on the faces of the littles. Some of the Bigs are going around and they are doing math together, figuring out what they can still spend. But the Littles are just lighting up, and this just gives them the opportunity to be out together, bonding, and it's a beautiful thing," Flaherty said.

Big Matt Holland helped put a long-awaited dent in his Little Aiden's shopping list. And Aiden enjoyed having the place to himself.

"I like that there is not a lot of people walking around and basically no limit to whatever I can imagine to get," Aiden said. "I got a LEGO Mario, some shorts for school and stuff, and this," Aiden said, showcasing his newly-bought pillow.

In all, though the Bigs and Littles may have spent all of their allowances on some cool things today, everyone went home with smiles to spare.

If you would like more information on Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Great Pittsburgh, click this link.

They are always looking for mentors.