Big 3 automakers offer 23% pay increase; workers still looking for more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The United Auto Workers strike has been in full drive for five weeks as they continue to seek better pay and conditions for auto plant workers.

At the moment, all three auto companies have offered a 23% wage increase, which is up from the previous offer of 20%.

The UAW said that, for now, they won't expand strikes but said they're still looking for more.

Friday, Sen. John Fetterman traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to show support for striking workers there.

"The irony is that I drove here from Pennsylvania in a Jeep that all these men and women built, and it's an incredible product, and I'm going to have it forever. And it's such a wonderful thing. Why wouldn't you want to be taking care [of] the people who all make it work, taking care of them?" Sen. Fetterman stated.

The companies have continued to lay off workers since the strike began back in September.