Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.

Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'

Dear Patrons As the saying goes, all good things must pass. After more than five dedicated years of owning and... Posted by Bier's Pub on Friday, October 28, 2022

Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood.

In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.

The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.