Cyclist dies after hitting downed power line in North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cyclist has died after hitting a downed power line in North Park.

Allegheny County Police said that emergency officials were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man on a bicycle who hit a downed power line along a trail near Olympia Grove.

Police said first responders could not reach the man due to the live wires and had to contact Duquesne Light for assistance.

Once power was cut to the area at 10:30 p.m., the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died after police say he rode his bicycle across live wires in North Park. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

According to police, the early investigation into the incident shows that dispatchers received a report at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday about down wires and smoking on the trail near Olympia Grove.

Police and fire crews closed the trail and placed caution tape where the wires crossed the trail. Police also said caution tape was placed at the main entrance of the trail.

Duquesne Light says they are deeply saddened by the incident and their hearts go out to the family of the man.

The name of the man has not been released.