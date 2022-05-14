Beyond The Cover: Going in-depth with some of the authors appearing at the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books

Making book shelves ahead of the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The inaugural Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books, a free event featuring authors from Pittsburgh and around the country, is being held this weekend in East Liberty.

Award-winning actor, singer, director and writer Billy Porter is returning to his hometown to headline the event. The festival features a variety of other authors and poets.

It explores all different types of writing from fiction to non-fiction, creative nonfiction to poetry, children's literature to comic books and more.

In addition to the many adult authors, there will also be a dedicated area for kids.

The festival is set for Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It stretches across six venues - Bakery Square, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh East Liberty, Duolingo, East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Kelly Strayhorn Theater and The Maverick.

CBS News Pittsburgh is taking the festival digital with "Beyond the Cover," a series of interviews with some of the authors participating in the event. They are sharing their stories and advice.

They come from a variety of backgrounds and genres, like mystery, fiction, creative non-fiction and more. Watch them here.

Young adult and children's author Sharon Flake

Creative nonfiction author Lee Gutkind

Duquesne University President and author Ken Gormley

Poet and author Jan Beatty

Mystery author Jeffrey Siger

Author Ryan Rydzewski