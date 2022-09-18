Bethel Park's popular hoagie sale returns for its 50th year

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - There's been a lot of fanfare over food in one local school district.

The Bethel Park Music Boosters are celebrating 50 years of the organization's wildly popular hoagie sale.

Parents and band members gather at Independence Middle School to make the subs in what is a well-choreographed and efficient assembly-line approach that dates back to 1972.

The boosters sell up to 17,000 hoagies at each sale. Proceeds support the marching band and all other students in the music program at the high school.

It's become a cherished tradition in the community. Community members also donated more than 2,000 hoagies to local missions.