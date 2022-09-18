Watch CBS News
Local News

Bethel Park's popular hoagie sale returns for its 50th year

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park Hoagie
Bethel Park Hoagie 00:40

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - There's been a lot of fanfare over food in one local school district.

The Bethel Park Music Boosters are celebrating 50 years of the organization's wildly popular hoagie sale.

Parents and band members gather at Independence Middle School to make the subs in what is a well-choreographed and efficient assembly-line approach that dates back to 1972.

The boosters sell up to 17,000 hoagies at each sale. Proceeds support the marching band and all other students in the music program at the high school.

It's become a cherished tradition in the community. Community members also donated more than 2,000 hoagies to local missions.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.