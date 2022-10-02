Watch CBS News
Local News

Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Department sporting custom shields during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Department is doing its part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sporting custom shields as part of its uniform.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Some...

Posted by Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, October 1, 2022

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Some of our members will be wearing these custom shields for the month in support of breast cancer awareness," the Facebook post read.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.