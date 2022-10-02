Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Department sporting custom shields during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Department is doing its part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sporting custom shields as part of its uniform.
"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Some of our members will be wearing these custom shields for the month in support of breast cancer awareness," the Facebook post read.
