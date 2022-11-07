Toddler found in Bethel Park private pond dies

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- A toddler has died after being found in a private pond over the weekend in Bethel Park.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road.

First responders rushed to the scene and medics performed CPR on the 2-year-old, but the child later died at a local hospital.

Allegheny County police are now investigating.

