Toddler found in Bethel Park private pond dies
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- A toddler has died after being found in a private pond over the weekend in Bethel Park.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road.
First responders rushed to the scene and medics performed CPR on the 2-year-old, but the child later died at a local hospital.
Allegheny County police are now investigating.
