Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler found in Bethel Park private pond dies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- A toddler has died after being found in a private pond over the weekend in Bethel Park.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road.

First responders rushed to the scene and medics performed CPR on the 2-year-old, but the child later died at a local hospital.

Allegheny County police are now investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.