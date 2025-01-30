Shooting in Bethel Park draws response from SWAT

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police and SWAT converged on a home in Bethel Park after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence on Chessbriar Drive near Thornwood Drive. SWAT could be heard calling for someone to come out of the home.

Later, officers were going in and out of the house, which is now surrounded by yellow police tape.

Allegheny County police confirmed a shooting is under investigation. KDKA-TV crews saw two people taken away in ambulances, but it's unclear what their injuries or conditions were.

(Photo: KDKA)

Bethel Park police posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area of Chessbriar Drive and Thornwood Drive. Police said there will be multiple road closures in place, but the incident is "contained" and there's no threat to the public.

Bethel Park police didn't release any other details.