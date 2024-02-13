Bethel Park School District alumna chosen as on-field performer for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Bethel Park School District alumna recently played her part during Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Sami Huwe, part of the class of 2019, was selected as an on-field performer during the performance.

Congratulations to BPHS alumna, Sami Huwe ‘19, who was chosen to be part of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show as an... Posted by Bethel Park School District on Monday, February 12, 2024

Huwe, now a resident of Las Vegas, said she was "thrilled to be a part of the show and has long considered Usher to be one of her favorite artists," according to a post from the district's Facebook page.