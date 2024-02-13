Bethel Park School District alumna chosen as on-field performer for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Bethel Park School District alumna recently played her part during Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
Sami Huwe, part of the class of 2019, was selected as an on-field performer during the performance.
Huwe, now a resident of Las Vegas, said she was "thrilled to be a part of the show and has long considered Usher to be one of her favorite artists," according to a post from the district's Facebook page.
