2 men accused of trying to shoplift, pepper spraying employee in Bethel Park

By Madeline Bartos

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee. 

Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month. 

When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.

Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.

Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.

