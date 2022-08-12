Bethel Park police warn of USPS text message scam

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Bethel Park are warning residents of a text message scam.

Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told them several residents got text messages claiming a package is on hold for them because their address is incorrect.

But police said if a resident clicks on the link, it could allow scammers to steal personal or financial information.

Bethel Park police said to report USPS-related smashing, send an email to spam@uspis.gov.

