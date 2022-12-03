Bethel Park police apprehend retail thieves
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Bethel Park Police Department arrested four suspects who are accused of stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise from a local store.
Larry Jackson, 26, of Hazelwood, Jordan Shine, 29, of Farrell, Emmitt Bell-Young, 30, of Duquesne, and Dion Crawford, 27, of Duquesne, were all arrested and charged with felony counts of Retail Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Criminal Conspiracy, the department announced in a post on Facebook.
"They are suspected of being involved in numerous similar incidents throughout our region," the Facebook post added.
