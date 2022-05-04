Watch CBS News

Police: Bethel Park officer hit by drunk driver

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Bethel Park police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Tuesday.

The police chief said officers were conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Park Road and Pennsylvania Avenue when an officer's foot was run over by the driver. The vehicle's mirror also hit the officer's upper torso and arm, the chief said.

The driver drove away until being pulled over again by officers nearly 75 feet away, police said. The 67-year-old driver will be charged with DUI and other traffic offenses. 

The injured officer is currently conscious and alert, police said. They are being examined for injuries at a local hospital.

