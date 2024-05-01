Bethel Park lacrosse goalie sets new school record with 100 saves in a season

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A lacrosse goalie at Bethel Park High School has set a new school record for saves and she's just a freshman!

Pippa King is 14 years old and is the starting goalie for the Bethel Park girls varsity lacrosse team and on Tuesday night, she made school history.

During the team's 15-8 win against Seneca Valley, King made 11 saves, which helped her reach the 100-save mark on the season, an achievement that has never been reached in Bethel Park school history!

Bethel Park freshman lacrosse goalie Pippa King has set a new school record with 100 saves this season. Submitted

After the game, King was presented with a commemorative ball with '100' written on it to celebrate her feat!

With the win against Seneca Valley, Bethel Park improves to an overall record of 5-7 this season.