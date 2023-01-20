2 charged in Bethel Park Burger King burglary

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police said they broke into the Bethel Park Burger King and stole money from the safe.

Police said the burglary happened in November. Officers learned the safe had been accessed and money was stolen.

The investigation led police to 47-year-old Julia Carpenter of Beechview and 29-year-old Corey Robinson from Homestead.

The two were charged with burglary, theft and criminal conspiracy.

Police didn't say how much money the two allegedly stole from the safe.