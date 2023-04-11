Watch CBS News
Local News

Bethel Park breaks ground on new splash pad and playground

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park breaks ground on new splash pad and playground
Bethel Park breaks ground on new splash pad and playground 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local leaders broke ground on a new splash pad and playground in Bethel Park on Monday.

The new development will be along Park Avenue next to the community center.

The playground will feature a serenity spot for kids with sensory issues.

The splash pad has spray features and a little area to float toys.

State and county grants helped cover the cost of the project.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 2:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.