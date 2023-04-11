Bethel Park breaks ground on new splash pad and playground

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local leaders broke ground on a new splash pad and playground in Bethel Park on Monday.

The new development will be along Park Avenue next to the community center.

The playground will feature a serenity spot for kids with sensory issues.

The splash pad has spray features and a little area to float toys.

State and county grants helped cover the cost of the project.