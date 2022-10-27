Bethel Park baseball honored at State Capitol for their back-to-back championships

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - From the diamond to the capitol!

That's where the state championship players from the Bethel Park baseball team were for a trip to remember.

The players were formally invited and introduced in the state house and senate in honor of their second consecutive PIAA championship this summer.

They were taken on a tour of the state capital and the coach said it was all because of their hard work, camaraderie, and competitive spirit.

Congratulations to the Blackhawks on their success.