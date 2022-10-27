Bethel Park baseball honored at State Capitol for their back-to-back championships
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - From the diamond to the capitol!
That's where the state championship players from the Bethel Park baseball team were for a trip to remember.
The players were formally invited and introduced in the state house and senate in honor of their second consecutive PIAA championship this summer.
They were taken on a tour of the state capital and the coach said it was all because of their hard work, camaraderie, and competitive spirit.
Congratulations to the Blackhawks on their success.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.