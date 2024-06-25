Want to live off the grid? These 3 counties in Pennsylvania are among the best places to get away.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three counties in Pennsylvania made the list of the top 150 places in the United States to live off the grid.

Business Electric found the "most coveted locations to live off-grid," and Potter, Cameron and Tioga counties in the Keystone state made the cut. Potter and Tioga counties are next to each other in northern Pennsylvania, both bordering New York state, while Cameron County is below Potter County to the southwest.

Potter County was No. 63, Cameron County was No. 68 and Tioga County was No. 79.

Business Electric said it found the top 150 places to live off the grid after surveying 3,000 Americans online.

Where are the best places to live off the grid?

Wasco County in Oregon is the top place to live off the grid, followed by Hot Springs County in Wyoming at No. 2, Meriwether County in Georgia at No. 3 and Bienville Parish in Louisiana at No. 4.

Best places to live off the grid in West Virginia

In West Virginia, Pocahontas County is the top spot to get away, coming in at No. 28 overall. Hardy County (No. 61) Tucker County (No. 92) and Randolph County (No. 150) also made the list.