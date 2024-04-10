Best of the Batch Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary with grand opening of new facility

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Wednesday marked the grand opening of the Best of the Batch Foundation's new, state-of-the-art educational facility in Homestead.

"We provide a lot of things that I didn't have access to growing up here," said Charlie Batch. "That's the reason we do this. We're an extended arm to help families with children in school that don't necessarily have access to resources that exist in other areas of the city."

It includes a learning environment, a wellness center, and a full gym.

"When kids walk in the building, it doesn't remind them of school, where they're taught to sit down and be quiet all day," said Charlie. "Here, we expect them to burn that energy off. At the same time, we require them to finish their homework and present their report cards first, so we can hold them accountable and make sure they're upholding their end of the deal."

Charlie Batch created the foundation 25 years ago in his hometown of Homestead.