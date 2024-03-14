Best Buy recalls air fryers sold nationwide due to fire, burn and laceration risks

Best Buy is recalling more than 287,000 air fryers sold across the U.S. and in Canada following dozens of complaints of the products overheating, melting or glass shattering, as well as six reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves Insignia Chinese-made Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online from November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32 and $180, the Richfield, Minn.-based retailer said on Thursday in a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Best Buy disclosed it has received 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Recalled Insignia 3.4-qt. Digital Air Fryer model NS-AF34D2. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The products being recalled are Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with one of the following model numbers on their underside: NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2 and NS-AF10DSS2. The units' cooking chamber capacities range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts.

Consumers with the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens should stop using them and visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to apply for a refund in the form of a check or store credit.

Owners of the products shouldn't return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores. Best Buy has contacted all known purchasers directly, the company said.

About 187,400 of the fryers were sold in the U.S. and roughly 99,900 were sold in Canada.