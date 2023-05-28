Watch CBS News
Best and brightest in high school theater honored at 2023 Gene Kelly Awards

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best and brightest in high school theater were honored on Saturday night. 

Performers hit the stage at the Benedum Center downtown for the Gene Kelly Awards. 

The ceremony recognizes outstanding work in high school musicals and 32 area high schools participate in the event. 

Several cash and university scholarships were awarded. 

Our very own Bob Pompeani was the host of the annual event. 

You can check out a full list of winners at this link

First published on May 28, 2023 / 7:35 AM

