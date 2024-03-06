Watch CBS News
Bert Kreischer headlining the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Pittsburgh this summer

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular comedy festival headlined by Bert Kreischer is coming back to Pittsburgh! 

The Fully Loaded Comedy Festival is coming to the Steel City on June 22 at PPG Paints Arena and is one 13 stops on the tour this year. 

The lineup of artists outside of Kreischer includes David Spade, Mark Normand, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Stavros Halkias, Dave Attell, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Matt McCusker, and others. 

Kreischer is well known for his standup comedy in addition to several podcasts he hosts. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. 

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 4:52 AM EST

