Bert Kreischer headlining the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Pittsburgh this summer

A popular comedy festival headlined by Bert Kreischer is coming back to Pittsburgh!

The Fully Loaded Comedy Festival is coming to the Steel City on June 22 at PPG Paints Arena and is one 13 stops on the tour this year.

JUST ANNOUNCED!! Bert "The Machine" Kreischer will keep the party going this Summer with his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival stopping at PPG Paints Arena June 22!



The lineup of artists outside of Kreischer includes David Spade, Mark Normand, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Stavros Halkias, Dave Attell, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Matt McCusker, and others.

Kreischer is well known for his standup comedy in addition to several podcasts he hosts.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.