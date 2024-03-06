Bert Kreischer headlining the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Pittsburgh this summer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular comedy festival headlined by Bert Kreischer is coming back to Pittsburgh!
The Fully Loaded Comedy Festival is coming to the Steel City on June 22 at PPG Paints Arena and is one 13 stops on the tour this year.
The lineup of artists outside of Kreischer includes David Spade, Mark Normand, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Stavros Halkias, Dave Attell, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Matt McCusker, and others.
Kreischer is well known for his standup comedy in addition to several podcasts he hosts.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
