Berry picking, art, beers, and exercise | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Welcome to the week and it's going to be a hot one! But if you want to brave the heat, you'll certainly have plenty to do.

Of course, be careful, wear light clothing, get some shade, and stay hydrated should you decide to venture outside.

Let's get into it!

Bridgeville Day

Head to downtown Bridgeville for a day filled with family fun as Bridgeville Day takes over the central business district.

It gets going at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

There will be food, games, children's activities, live music, craft vendors, and a car cruise.

Check out the details on their Facebook page right here.

Burtner House Strawberry Festival

The Burtner House in Harrison is hosting its 48th annual strawberry festival.

While you're there, you can see Civil War reenactors and take tours of the historic house.

Of course, there will also be food.

The festival runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get the full list of events at this link!

Triple B Farms Berry Picking

Speaking of berries, berry picking is back at Triple B Farms in Monongahela, Washington County!

The farm is offering pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It costs $19 for a basket and you can see everything else Triple B Farms has to offer on their website.

Mars Brew Festival

You can head to Butler County for the Mars Brew Festival and there you'll be able to sample beers from 26 different breweries in our area.

There will also be wine and spirits, music, and food trucks to check out.

It goes from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Mars Flying Saucer on Pittsburgh Street.

Obviously, this one is for adults only.

Find out who will all be part of the festival right here.

Touch-A-Truck: Sea, Land, Air & Space Expo

Happening in Moon Township is the Touch-A-Truck: Sea, Land, Air & Space Expo.

The event is free and gives you and your family the chance to get up close and personal with military aircraft, trucks, and equipment.

It's taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 169 Wright Brothers Drive.

Check out the details on the Military Affairs Council of Western Pennsylvania's website at this link.

Frontier Court Days

Historic Hanna's Town in Greensburg is hosting its Frontier Court Days this weekend.

This gives visitors the chance to step back in time and see reenactments from the American Revolution.

There will be demonstrations, displays, activities for children, live music, and more.

It's all happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Get the details on the Westmoreland History website right here.

Color Fun and Run

In New Castle, Arts and Education at the Hoyt is hosting its annual Color Fun and Run on Saturday evening.

In addition to the race, you can check out art, activities, music, games, food, and vendors.

It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Get signed up and learn more on the Hoyt Art Center website at this link.