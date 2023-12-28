Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr. missed birth of son to play against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. missed the birth of his son to play in last weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Saturday night, Holly Luyah, the fiancé of the Bengals' starting left tackle, gave birth to their second son, Sonny, two weeks early, according to Pro Football Network's Jay Morrison.

When her water broke early on Saturday, Brown was already in Pittsburgh for the team's game at Acrisure Stadium at 4:30 p.m., Morrison reported, and could not be there in person for the birth of his son.

Brown played Saturday as the Bengals lost 34-11 after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph shined in his first start of the season, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Brown played in 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

After the game, Brown watched Sonny's delivery via FaceTime from the locker room, according to the team's website. He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces. Brown named his son after his great-grandfather's uncle.

"That's one of those things, at the end of day, I'm thankful she understands and my family understands," Brown said, according to the team's website. "For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don't really get this opportunity back. You don't get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them."

"Everyone was home and healthy the next day," Brown added. "Just so thankful."