Benefits of spending time with grandchildren

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday is National Grandparents' Day, and if you have grandchildren, you already know how close that bond can be.

But there are also positive health benefits that accompany that bond.

For starters, the physical benefits of spending time with your grandchildren include improvements in blood sugar, and blood pressure, and even a reduction of stress hormones.

There are emotional benefits, too.

Spending time with grandchildren has also proven to help with depression and isolation, and these days, it's easier than ever to spend time with them.

"It's pretty amazing all the options and avenues older adults have to stay connected today thanks to technology," said Dr. Kenneth Koncilja of Cleveland Clinic. "And older adults are more facile with the internet and video chat than ever before, and the tools that we have to connect are ever-increasing."

Lastly, time with grandkids can help stimulate the brain. So, why not play some games with them or help with their homework?

Grandparents can get in for free on Grandparents' Day at many of Pittsburgh's parks and museums.

At Idlewild, grandparents can get free admission. All they have to do is bring their grandchild with them.

At Kennywood, they're celebrating hometown heroes and are offering free admission for first responders, veterans, healthcare workers, and educators. That's good for Saturday and Sunday.

Also, the Children's Museum is offering free admission to guests on Sunday, as part of its RAD Days promotion.