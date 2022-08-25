Ben Roethlisberger visits Steelers practice on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are going to have a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly two decades -- and on Wednesday, Ben Roethlisberger stopped by to check out how things are going.

Roethlisberger stopped in at the team's practice facility on the South Side.

He was seen making his rounds throughout the practice area, hugging some players before practice began.

Following Roethlisberger's retirement in the offseason, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent and drafted Pitt's Kenny Pickett with their 1st round pick. Both Trubisky and Pickett are in contention for the starting role.

Trubisky has started both of the team's preseason games so far, but Mike Tomlin has yet to name a starter for Sunday's game against the Lions and it's unclear who might start the regular season as QB1.