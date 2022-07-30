WATCH: Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.
The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.
It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park.
