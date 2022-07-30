WATCH: Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.

⁦@_BigBen7⁩ with a STRIKE to David Bednar! We’ll interview Ben during the 3rd inning! - DP ⁦@Pirates⁩ pic.twitter.com/3QGSnHhT5k — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) July 29, 2022

The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.

It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park.