WATCH: Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.

The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.

It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 7:52 PM

