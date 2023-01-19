Ben Roethlisberger Rookie NFL shield card up for auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Ben Roethlisberger trading card from his rookie year is up for auction and it's sitting at a pretty high price point.

The 2004 card features Ben's autograph and an NFL Shield patch and is reportedly the only copy of the card in existence.

PWCC Marketplace

The auction runs through Thursday night and the highest bid is worth more than $13,000.

