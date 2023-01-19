Watch CBS News
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger Rookie NFL shield card up for auction

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger Rookie NFL Shield card up for auction
Ben Roethlisberger Rookie NFL Shield card up for auction 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Ben Roethlisberger trading card from his rookie year is up for auction and it's sitting at a pretty high price point.

The 2004 card features Ben's autograph and an NFL Shield patch and is reportedly the only copy of the card in existence.

cc0d4f999d5d8b66dbbf4f0a1757ba34.jpg
PWCC Marketplace

The auction runs through Thursday night and the highest bid is worth more than $13,000.

To access the auction online, click here.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 1:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.