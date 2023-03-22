Watch CBS News
Ben Roethlisberger contacted by San Francisco 49ers during 2022 NFL season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ben Roethlisberger donning something other than the black-and-gold was almost a possibility during the 2022 NFL season. 

During a recent interview with Mark Madden on 105.9 The X, Roethlisberger told Madden the San Francisco 49ers contacted him and held discussions about playing for the scarlet-and-gold.

According to the Steelers legend, he believes they were just gauging his interest. He went on to say he thought about the possibility of playing again, but ultimately decided to stay retired. 

Roethlisberger added that he enjoys waking up each day without issues with his knees, elbows and shoulders.

The 49ers quarterback woes were well-documented as 7th-round pick Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game, only to get injured and be replaced by Josh Johnson. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in their route to the Super Bowl. 

