Ben Roethlisberger puts Allegheny County home on the market for $2.9 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger is ready to part ways with a home in Allegheny County.

According to Realtor.com, the former Steelers quarterback has listed his Clinton home for $2.9 million. The home has four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and sits on 148 acres, according to the listing.

The home, built in 2000, also has a three-car garage, three ponds and a detached guest house. There are also miles of walking/ATV trails, according to the listing, and a shooting range.

Realtor.com said it "doesn't appear as if Roethlisberger himself lived at this address, but he likely purchased it for family members."