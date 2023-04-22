Watch CBS News
Ben Roethlisberger puts Allegheny County home on the market for $2.9 million

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger is ready to part ways with a home in Allegheny County.

According to Realtor.com, the former Steelers quarterback has listed his Clinton home for $2.9 million. The home has four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and sits on 148 acres, according to the listing. 

The home, built in 2000, also has a three-car garage, three ponds and a detached guest house. There are also miles of walking/ATV trails, according to the listing, and a shooting range. 

Realtor.com said it "doesn't appear as if Roethlisberger himself lived at this address, but he likely purchased it for family members."

