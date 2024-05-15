Watch CBS News
Bellevue school bus crash sends 3 kids, 1 adult to hospital

By Madeline Bartos

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three kids and an adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Bellevue. 

The crash happened on Ohio River Boulevard around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to dispatchers. 

Two vehicles were involved. The driver of the school van was extricated, and three kids and one adult were transported with minor injuries.

Details are limited, and there's no word on what led up to the crash. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA in Pittsburgh.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 3:02 PM EDT

