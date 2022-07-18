Bellevue councilwoman accused of assaulting police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bellevue councilwoman is facing assault charges, accused of assaulting a police officer.

Sabreena Miller is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)



Police were called to her home on Sumner Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Her husband, John Miller, who was bleeding from a stab wound to his right leg, met them at the front door, the criminal complaint said.

John Miller told police he dropped a knife and cut himself while his wife was getting ready for bed, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the home, police said they found blood on the carpet and kitchen floors. They also found two steak knives on the floor and another in the block holder with blood on it, investigators said.

They found Sabreena Miller near a bathroom. When officers asked what had happened, investigators said she came at them, asking why they were there and yelling for them "to get out of her house."

According to the criminal complaint, she smelled of alcohol.

Police said she punched an officer in the back of the head, struggled with him and resisted when police tried to cuff her.

John Miller told police the fight with his wife started because she was intoxicated and allegedly wanted to take narcotics as well, the criminal complaint said. He told officers that he "did not what her to mix the two for her safety."

Police said he continued to deny that she stabbed him.

The criminal complaint said officers told John Miller his story didn't make sense and that he would be charged with simple assault for injuries to his wife's neck.

Sabreena Miller was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and her husband was treated at Allegheny General Hospital for the stab wound on his leg.

Their children are with family.