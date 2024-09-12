Belle Vernon Area School District uses $38,000 from taxpayers to revamp 80-foot sign

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A new sign within the Belle Vernon Area School District is causing controversy among taxpayers.

The new sign, standing around 80 feet tall outside the district's multiplex building, cost $38,322.70. The district said the funding came from the district's capital improvement fund, which is generated by local taxpayers.

"Ridiculous," a local district parent told KDKA.

"It's a waste," Belle Vernon parent Stephanie Guerra said.

The multiplex building off Finley Road is the district's transportation depot and service garage for its 30 school buses. It also houses a student-athlete weight room, indoor softball facility and wrestling area.

Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool said the district purchased the building in 2009 from 84 Lumber.

"This past spring and summer, capital improvements included refurbishment and repairs to the existing and decommissioned 84 Lumber sign, exterior painting, drainage, bus/van port and gate repairs, exterior door upgrades, and the completion of our phase II asphalt repairs," Glasspool said.

The total for all repairs is around $348,000.

"How is that a good improvement? It's just a light. It's not saying, 'Oh, my kid got straight As last year. She made honor roll.' It's not giving any indication. It's just a sign that says "BVA," a district parent said. "Our school district needs school books. Our kids have papers handed out constantly instead of school books to learn from."

One parent who didn't want to be identified in fear of retaliation told KDKA-TV that the money spent on the sign could have been better used on things like books and supplies for students.

"Some of these kids couldn't afford a book bag, pencils, notebooks, five different notebooks, and their parents couldn't afford that," the parent said.

"That's insane," Guerra said. "I feel like that money could have went in a lot of places that wasn't just a sign. I mean, everyone knows we're in Belle Vernon."

Others told KDKA-TV that the sign and building is a nice addition for the area and district.

"It's a nice addition to draw attention," said Makayla Stinebaugh, a Belle Vernon parent.

"I think it's fine. I think the district or the community has a lot of money. That's why people move into the community. It's a great community. So, if they're spending money on the sign, it's better to look better than worse," Belle Vernon resident Amanda Koschak said.

"Why not? It looks good. Draws attention. I like it," Belle Vernon parent Gary Lemley said.

"The Plex sign renovation has been a topic of community conversation since its purchase in 2009. The repair was approved at the Feb. 26, 2024 board meeting. The final total cost of the sign repair was $38,322.70," Glasspool said. "The District is committed to transparency and fiscal responsibility. We believe that constructive conversations help us grow as a district, and we are always open to hearing concerns and suggestions. At the end of the day, we are all working toward the shared goal of providing the best possible educational experiences for our students."