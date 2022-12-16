Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.
Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.
Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.
All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS.
In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.
Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game.
It was the first state title in school history.
Way to go, Quinton!
