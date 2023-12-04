Man accused of making threats against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Gov. Shapiro and Sen. Casey working to get Americans out of Israel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of making threats against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Blayk Bridges of Hyndman has been charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, according to WTAJ. The 25-year-old Bedford County man is currently in the Bedford County Jail.

WTAJ reports that an email was forwarded to Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 1 from a Maryland man who said the email came from Bridges.

The subject of the email, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ, was "I'm going after the Governor of Pennsylvania." The complaint went on to say, according to the TV station, that the Bedford County man said he was going to assault the governor. Other messaging from the 25-year-old reportedly showed aggression toward Shapiro.

Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected governor of Pennsylvania in November 2022, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano. In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro — a suburban Philadelphian — carried Allegheny County by 40 points.

Bridges' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.