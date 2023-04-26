Bed, Bath, And Beyond shutting its doors in June, what this means for consumers

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - It is the end of an era - Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing all of its stores after declaring bankruptcy over the weekend.

For many holding store credit or coupons, questions remain.

On Sunday, Bed, Bath, and Beyond declared bankruptcy and now the company plans to close all of its 360 stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by the end of June.

Warning signs for the retailer were seen in January after a lackluster holiday shopping season but problems were stemming even before that time as the chain had a series of layoffs and store closures over the past year.

One consumer expert told CBS News that shoppers wanted more out of the retailers, especially when it came to online shopping. They cited things such as better pricing and a more multi-channel experience where they could buy online and pick up in stores.

Now, if you're someone holding a coupon for the store or store credit and still want to shop, some stores will close as early as this week, but if a store is open they will accept them through Monday, May 8.

Coupons and welcome rewards will stop being accepted today.

Lastly, returns will be welcome until May 24.

More details and hours can be found on the company website at this link.