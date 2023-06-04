Watch CBS News
Beaver Valley Regional Police Department officially begins operations

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County locals woke up Sunday morning with a new police department, as the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department began operations. 

Right now, the department will serve the communities of Baden, Conway, and Freedom. The regional force is hoping to improve policing in the area with more staff and an increased amount of resources. 

This comes after the dissolving of the Baden Police Department and Conway-Freedom Police Department to make the new regional force. 

The department is starting with 11 full-time officers and will add more full- and part-time positions in the coming months.  

First published on June 4, 2023 / 4:45 PM

