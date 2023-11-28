Beaver Falls woman facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking, threatening Walmart employees

BEAVER FALLS, Pa, (KDKA) - A Beaver Falls woman is facing several charges after allegedly threatening and attacking several Walmart employees on Saturday.

The Chippewa Township Police Department on Saturday responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 100 Chippewa Town Drive just after noon for a report of an enraged customer at the service desk.

The customer, identified as Tamara Brooks, 40, was accused of stealing from the store and later assaulted a 62-year-old employee, punching the worker in the face, knocking her to the ground and attacking the employee again while on the ground, according to police.

Two other employees were allegedly assaulted and threatened by Brooks. The 62-year-old worker was found on the floor bleeding from the face and was transported to the hospital.

Brooks herself was taken to the hospital for evaluation. While there, she called Walmart and threatened the store and its employees.

Once discharged from the hospital, Brooks was taken into custody, placed into the Beaver County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault, multiple counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, among other charges, police added.

Additional charges are being filed for intimidation of victims and witnesses and terroristic threats for Brooks' actions against Walmart while she was at the hospital.

A detainer also was issued for Brooks due to her already being on probation in Beaver County.