Beaver Falls police take suspect into custody after suspect allegedly made threats toward the police department

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Beaver Falls Police Department on Saturday received a report of a person making threats to the department.

Officers responded to the suspect's reported residence without success, as they had been made aware of the suspect's past behavior.

Responding officers, along with the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, were dispatched to try and reach a "safe resolution" with the suspect, according to a statement from the department, as officers believed the suspect could have been a danger to themself and other officers.

Through an investigation, it was determined the suspect was at CC's Catch 22 bar along the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue in Beaver Falls. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officials also sent a bomb squad to the suspect's residence after learning there may have been explosives inside.

Police say nothing was found and there was no danger to the public.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed by police.

The incident remains under investigation.