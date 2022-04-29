Man wanted in Beaver Falls for firing gun from moving car

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is wanted in Beaver County for shooting a gun from a moving car, hitting several vehicles in the middle of the day, police said.

If you see 20-year-old Gage Smith, investigators said you should not approach him. Instead, they are asking people to call police immediately.

Gage Smith, of New Castle, is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. (Source: Beaver Falls Police)

Smith is accused of firing shots on 13th Street in Beaver Falls around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured, police said.

Investigators are also looking for a white, 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate LWY-5553.

Smith, of New Castle, is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, propulsion of missiles and carrying a firearm without a license.

Beaver Falls police are actively searching for him. If you see him, call them at 724-775-0880.

He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The investigation continues.