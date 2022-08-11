Watch CBS News
Local News

Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.

Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.

The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 2:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.