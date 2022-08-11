Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.
Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.
The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
