DA: Man arrested after search of Beaver Falls home turns up 'substantial amount' of drugs

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after officials said they found a "substantial amount" of drugs during a search of a home in Beaver Falls.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office said officers with the Beaver Falls Drug Task Force have been investigating drug sales by Quinmarr Cooper at an address on Fifth Avenue.

Officials said a search warrant executed at the home and on two cars around 6 a.m. Monday turned up suspected cocaine, suboxone, heroin/fentanyl, drug packaging materials and two guns, one of which was stolen. Cooper has a prior felony conviction and isn't allowed to own guns, the district attorney's office said.

(Photo: Beaver County District Attorney's Office)

He was taken to the Beaver County Jal and is charged with three felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, two felony counts of firearm possession by a prohibited person and one count of stolen property.

The Beaver County district attorney thanked the drug task force and the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit for removing a "serious drug dealer" from the streets.