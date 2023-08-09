Beaver Falls community calls for leaders to reopen wave pool

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver Falls community is fighting to reopen the wave pool.

"Whatever the confusion is, whatever the differences are, we need to set the egos in the trash can and allow Tigerland Inc. to move forward. What are we doing to our children?" one resident said.

On Tuesday, there was an impressive showing at the Beaver Falls City Council meeting for Tyrone Zeigler, who started the non-profit organization Tigerland Inc. He has spent the last seven years fundraising over $88,000 and securing grants to pay for a feasibility study and materials to bring back the once-popular Beaver Falls wave pool, which has been vacant for more than two decades.

Back in January, Zeigler said the city sent an agreement to him that contained a provision that included a non-disparagement agreement, meaning Tigerland could not make negative comments about the city or process.

Zeigler asked that it be a mutual agreement, and he said the city said no. But the mayor said Zeigler turned down the offer.

"The ties have been severed like our solicitor stated in January," Mayor Kenya Johns said. "And I think there is a lot of misconceptions in the community that these were ongoing conversations when they really weren't."

Zeigler's attorney wants to go back to the negotiating table.

"Tigerland Inc. is more ready and willing to do this project with Beaver Falls as the day it first started," attorney Brian Farrington said.

After the meeting, Zeigler said he is going to fight and keep fighting.

"The kids deserve that pool, the community deserves the pool," he said. "So we need to get back to the table and work this out."

The mayor said the city's solicitor received a letter from Zeigler's attorney on Aug. 3 and the city will respond.