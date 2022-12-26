Beaver Falls church holds 29th annual Christmas Day dinner

BEAVER FALLS, PA (KDKA) - For the 29th straight year, Christian Assembly Reaching Everyone's Ministry had their Christmas Day dinner and outreach event.

It normally serves anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people. Amazingly, they were able to feed all these people, with a budget of $500.

They also had plenty of help from the community.

"We send out about 1,200 letters to the area businesses, churches and friends who have heard about it, and they donate. We don't do any bake sales or raffle tickets. It's from the community to the community," said Rebecca Ficcasalopeck, care outreach coordinator of Christian Assembly Church.

Aside from food, the event also featured clothes and other gift giveaways, plus, pictures with Santa.