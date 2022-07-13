Officers: 10 dogs and 'several animal carcasses' found in Beaver Falls home

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after humane officers said they found ten dogs, a ferret and "several animal carcasses" inside a home in Beaver Falls.

Beaver County Humane Society said its officers were called to Beaver Falls after police got a call about a dog running around the neighborhood. The humane society said when officers got to the home, three of the dogs were seen standing on the sill of a window open on the second story.

Humane officers said the conditions inside the home were deplorable. Officers said flies swarmed the animals, who had no access to clean water or food, and the floor was covered in feces, urine and trash. There were several dead animals, including the decaying body of a dog, the humane society said.

Brittany Sanner and Essence Jackson are facing animal cruelty charges after humane officers found 11 animals and a "several animal carcasses" inside a home in Beaver Falls on July 12, 2022. (Photo: Beaver County Humane Society)

"A number of the dogs were dehydrated, underweight, and are suffering from medical issues including overgrown nails and dirty coats with fecal staining and a stale odor of urine," said Susan Salyards, the Beaver County Humane Society's executive director.

Officers sized seven dogs, three puppies and a ferret.

Brittany Sanner and Essence Jackson were arrested and charged with six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 11 misdemeanor counts of both cruelty to animals and neglect of an animal living in unsanitary conditions.

The humane society said most, if not all, of the animals are expected to recover. But it also said it's "bursting at the seams," especially with homeless dogs.

The dogs seized aren't immediately available for adoption because they need to be medically evaluated. The mother dog and her three newborn puppies were sent to foster care.

The Beaver County Humane Society said anyone who wants to donate can do it online.