Beaver County woman charged with the deaths of her infant sons

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman is now behind bars, charged with the deaths of her two infant children.

Quanesha Lindsey is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the deaths of her four-month-old son on Oct. 21 and her two-year-old son on Saturday.

The suspect, Quanesha Lindsey. KDKA-TV

Following the death of her two-year-old, Lindsey was questioned by police, where she apparently admitted to causing both deaths. The district attorney says Lindsey strangled her four-month-old and suffocated her two-year-old.

She's now being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond.