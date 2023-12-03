Beaver County woman charged with the deaths of her infant sons
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman is now behind bars, charged with the deaths of her two infant children.
Quanesha Lindsey is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the deaths of her four-month-old son on Oct. 21 and her two-year-old son on Saturday.
Following the death of her two-year-old, Lindsey was questioned by police, where she apparently admitted to causing both deaths. The district attorney says Lindsey strangled her four-month-old and suffocated her two-year-old.
She's now being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond.
