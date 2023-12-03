Watch CBS News
Beaver County woman charged with the deaths of her infant sons

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman is now behind bars, charged with the deaths of her two infant children.

Quanesha Lindsey is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the deaths of her four-month-old son on Oct. 21 and her two-year-old son on Saturday.

quanesha-lindsey-mug-12022023-kdka.png
The suspect, Quanesha Lindsey. KDKA-TV

Following the death of her two-year-old, Lindsey was questioned by police, where she apparently admitted to causing both deaths. The district attorney says Lindsey strangled her four-month-old and suffocated her two-year-old.

She's now being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 10:14 PM EST

